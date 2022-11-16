Cases of Covid-19 rebound following treatment with the antiviral medication Paxlovid -- where infections rev back up again after people complete their five-day course of the medication -- appear to be at least twice as common as doctors previously knew, a new study suggests. Covid-19 rebound also seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid compared with those who don't take the antiviral, although it can happen in either circumstance.

In the past few months, instances of Covid-19 rebound have peppered headlines. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who advises the president on pandemic strategy and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have all revealed that their Covid-19 infections returned after they finished taking Paxlovid.