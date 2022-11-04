Concerned about carcinogens in some dry shampoos? There are alternatives, experts say

How often you should wash your hair depends on factors such as hair type and style, experts say.

 bee32/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A recent report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. But experts say there isn't a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on the off days.

"Some people just think that they have to wash their hair every day or they're going to get very greasy hair," said Dr. Anthony Rossi, an assistant attending dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology Association. "If they give themselves a chance, they may see that they don't actually have that greasy scalp or hair. And on the other hand, they may not be able to tolerate going too long or too infrequently because they feel that their scalp becomes very greasy."

