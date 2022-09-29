Drinking two to three cups a day of most types of coffee may protect you from cardiovascular disease and an early death, a new study found.

"The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle," said study author Peter Kistler, head of clinical electrophysiology research at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and head of electrophysiology at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

