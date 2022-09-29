CDC warns of severe illnesses from monkeypox as Ohio reports death of a monkeypox patient

The CDC has issued a new warning to health care providers on September 29 about severe illnesses in people with monkeypox.

 Jeenah Moon/AP

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning to health care providers Thursday about severe illnesses in people with monkeypox.

The alert comes as Ohio reported that an individual with monkeypox has died -- the third known death of a patient with monkeypox in the United States.

