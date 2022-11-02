This summer, when the shocking news emerged that there was a case of polio in New York, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immediately turned to Shoshana Bernstein.

The agency urgently needed to increase polio vaccination rates in Rockland County, New York. And while Bernstein is neither a doctor nor a public health official, she is exactly what the CDC was looking for: a local vaccine educator who's part of the Orthodox Jewish community, one of several groups that has a low vaccination rate.

Danielle Herman and Mary Rose Fox contributed to this report.