CDC vaccine advisers will meet Friday to discuss the J&J vaccine. Here's what could happen next

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WIND SPEEDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and high wind speeds, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...north and central Georgia * Timing...2 PM to 8 PM Wednesday. * Winds...northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...25 to 30 percent * Temperatures...50s north to near 80 south * Impacts...The low humidity and gusty winds, in addition to the dry fuels, will increase the potential for fires to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. &&