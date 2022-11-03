CDC updates opioid prescribing guidelines with new recommendations on tapering or continuing prescriptions

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on the use of prescription opioids. Tablets of opioid painkiller, Oxycodon, are pictured here on September 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

 Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time since 2016, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for clinicians and patients on the use of prescription opioids to treat short-term and long-term pain.

The new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published Tuesday, include 12 recommendations for clinicians who are prescribing opioids for adults with acute pain lasting less than a month, subacute pain lasting one to three months and chronic pain lasing more than three months.

