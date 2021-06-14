Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HALL...SOUTHWESTERN BANKS... NORTHERN JACKSON...SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON...NORTHEASTERN FORSYTH AND NORTHEASTERN GWINNETT COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT... At 306 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over War Hill Park, or 8 miles west of Gainesville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Gainesville, Jefferson, Commerce, Buford, Braselton, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Lula, Maysville, Clermont, Pendergrass, Gillsville, Talmo, Rest Haven, Candler, Coal Mountain, Murrayville, Road Atlanta-Lanier Speedway, Lake Lanier Islands and War Hill Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH