Humans weren't the only ones that lost their lives after being exposed to an aromatherapy spray linked to fatal cases of a rare tropical disease. The disease also killed a family's pet raccoon in Texas.

Exposure to a room spray containing "gemstones" that was sold at Walmart last year led to the death of one person in Georgia and another in Kansas, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both developed melioidosis, a difficult-to-diagnose infection caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei. There were at least two other cases in Minnesota and Texas that all had been genetically linked to the Georgia case.

Tags