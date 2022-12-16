The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's investigating an apparent increase in invasive group A strep infections, but the rise may indicate a return to typical pre-pandemic levels.

Much like flu and RSV, invasive group A strep infections, known as iGAS infections, were curbed by Covid-19 control measures such as masking and social distancing. But in a statement Friday, the CDC said it's now hearing from some doctors and state health departments about an increase in iGAS infections among children.

CNN's Hafsa Khalil contributed to this report.

