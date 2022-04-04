...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR MOST PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
light and variable this afternoon, generally swinging out of the
east to the southwest and staying below 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced a sweeping review of the nation's lead public health agency Monday.
The review will evaluate the CDC's structure, systems and processes, Walensky told CDC staff in an email.
Starting April 11, Jim Macrae, an administrator with the US Department of Health and Human Services, will join the CDC for a month-long listening tour and assessment. Walensky said he will provide her with insight on how the delivery of the agency's science and programs can be further strengthened as it transitions more of its Covid-19 response activities to its various centers, institutes and offices.
Walensky also asked three senior leaders to gather feedback on the agency, including its current structure and suggestions for change.
"At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to deliver our science and program to the American people, along with a plan for how CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do," Walensky wrote.
In a statement, the CDC said that during the past year, it "has worked to speed up data reporting and scientific processes throughout its pandemic response. Work is needed to institutionalize and formalize these approaches and to find new ways to adapt the agency's structure to the changing environment."
Walensky said in the statement, "Never in its 75 years history has CDC had to make decisions so quickly, based on often limited, real-time, and evolving science. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented opportunities across HHS to review current organizational structures, systems, and processes, and CDC is working to strategically position and modernize the agency to facilitate and support the future of public health. As we've challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future.
"This work will allow CDC to develop new systems and processes to deliver science and program activities to the American people, with a keen focus on the agency's core capabilities -- public health workforce, data modernization, laboratory capacity, health equity, rapid response to disease outbreaks, and preparedness within the US and around the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.