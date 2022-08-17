CDC announces sweeping reorganization, aimed at changing the agency's culture and restoring public trust

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, pictured here in 2021, met with senior leadership at the agency on August 17 to lay out her plans for overhauling how the CDC works.

 CNN

Big changes are coming to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as the nation's lead public health agency.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky met with senior leadership at the agency this morning to lay out her plans for overhauling how the agency works. She plans to remake the culture to help the agency move faster when it responds to a public health crisis. She also wants to make it easier for other parts of the government to work with the CDC, and wants to simplify and streamline the website to get rid of overlapping and contradictory public health guidance.

