More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the United States, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research.

In the past three years, the number of cancer survivors in the US -- defined as living people who have had a cancer diagnosis -- increased by more than a million. There are 18 million survivors in the US as of January, with that number expected to increase to 26 million by 2040, the association said. The report notes that there were only 3 million US cancer survivors in 1971.

