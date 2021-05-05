Children in Canada ages 12 to 15 can now get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Health Canada, the national department of health, announced Wednesday it has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the age group.
Clinical trial results showed the vaccine had 100% efficacy and was well tolerated in youths ages 12 to 15.
"The most commonly reported side effects were temporary and mild, like a sore arm, chills or fever," said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical adviser.
While Canada's vaccine rollout is ramping up, supply remains low, and children in this age group probably won't be vaccinated for at least several weeks.
Further guidance on when and how to begin distributing the vaccine to children will be determined by the Public Health Agency of Canada and individual provinces and territories.
CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.