Even as the US prepares for a potential winter surge of Covid-19, President Biden roamed the cavernous halls of the Detroit Auto Show for an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" and, gesturing to the mostly maskless attendees, told the nation, "the pandemic is over."

"We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it," he told correspondent Scott Pelley.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

