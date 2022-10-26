Behaviors that helped keep us safe from Covid-19 are probably behind surge in RSV cases, scientists say

The behaviors that helped keep us safe from Covid-19 over the past 2½ years -- lockdowns, physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands -- are probably behind the "unprecedented" early surge in RSV infections this year, scientists say.

These factors may also have thrown other seasonal respiratory viruses out of whack around the globe.