As the market for new weight loss drugs soars, people with diabetes pay the price

Jeremy Mitchell, 39, of El Dorado, Kansas, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2020.

 Courtesy Jeremy Mitchell

The drug that Jeremy Mitchell takes to manage his diabetes, Ozempic, has become a hot new weight loss fad, and now he's having trouble finding it.

