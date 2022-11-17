As measles outbreak sickens dozens of children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC

A file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio, in May 2019. A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened dozens of unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them.

 Paul Vernon/AP

A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened dozens of unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We asked the CDC for assistance and they will be sending two epidemiologists at the end of the month to assist with our local investigation," Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CNN in an email Thursday.

