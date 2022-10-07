All adults under age 65 should be screened for anxiety, according to the influential US Preventive Services Task Force, which issued new draft guidelines last month. The guidelines, which help guide doctors' decisions, are not final until a public comment period ends later this month. Still, this is the first time the national group of experts has recommended anxiety screening for such a broad swath of the American public.

How common are anxiety disorders and are there some populations more at risk than others? What are some symptoms people may have? How often should anxiety screenings occur -- and what do they entail? What treatments are available? And what do these recommendations mean?