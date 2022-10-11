National Coming Out Day is October 11, established to honor LGBTQ people stepping fully into their true selves to others --— also known as coming out of the closet. It's a day for honoring the act, and all the related hopes, fears, dreams and expectations for the future.

The designation started in 1988 on the first anniversary of the second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in October 1987. (The first march was in 1979.)

Allison Hope is a writer whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Slate and elsewhere.