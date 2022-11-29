America's gun epidemic is deadlier than ever, and there are vast disparities in who's dying

A memorial honoring 45,000 lives lost due to gun violence in 2020 seen on the National Mall in Washington, on June 7.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

Firearm deaths surged in the US during the Covid-19 pandemic, killing a record number of people in 2021. But as America's gun epidemic gets worse, its burden is not equal.

A new study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open analyzed firearm deaths over the past three decades -- a total of more than 1 million lives lost since 1990. The researchers found that firearm mortality rates increased for most demographic groups in recent years -- especially during the pandemic -- and vast disparities persisted.

