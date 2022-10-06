All US-bound airline passengers who have been in Uganda in the 21 days before their arrival will be routed to one of five US airports for enhanced Ebola screening, according to a news release from the US embassy in Uganda Thursday.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, passengers will be routed to New York's JFK airport; Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Chicago O'Hare International Airport; or Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.