The experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab made big news last week when the companies testing it released trial results that showed the drug met its goals, making it one of the first dementia drugs to return positive results.

In a randomized, placebo-controlled study of nearly 1,800 people who were in the early stages of memory loss, those who were taking lecanemab had about 27% less decline after 18 months than those who did not, the companies said. The difference amounted to about half a point on a commonly used scale called the Clinical Dementia Rating -- Sum of Boxes. The difference was statistically significant, indicating that the improvement probably wasn't due to chance.