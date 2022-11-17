When the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the drug Adderall last month, many people who rely on the medication weren't surprised: They've been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.

The FDA says the shortage is expected to last another 30 to 60 days. It's happening in part due to surging demand for Adderall and intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading makers of the drug, which is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.