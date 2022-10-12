About half of registered voters in the United States say they are more motivated to vote in next month's midterm elections than they were in previous elections -- and abortion is a key issue driving that motivation, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Exactly 50% of US voters now say that the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has made them more motivated to vote this year, up 7 percentage points from July, when the same question was asked just a few weeks after the ruling.