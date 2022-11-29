A common treatment for some arthritis pain might actually be making the condition worse, according to two new studies.

"Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most chronic, degenerative and progressive conditions, with an estimated incidence of 800,000 patients each year in the US alone," said lead author of one of the studies, Dr. Upasana Bharadwaj.

Sign up for CNN's Fitness, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide will help you ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts.