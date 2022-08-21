retro-geeks_YJ1D4382
Photo credit: Metro Creative

(CTV Network) -- An Australian study has found that a bit of exercise each day may be better for building stronger muscles than a few longer sessions every week.

The research, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, suggests that frequency, not volume, is what produces the best results when exercising.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.