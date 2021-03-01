Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALL...NORTH FULTON... DOUGLAS...COBB...CARROLL...NORTHWESTERN DEKALB...SOUTHERN FORSYTH... NORTHERN GWINNETT...SOUTHERN PAULDING AND NORTHWESTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM EST... At 508 AM EST...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Birmingham to near Bowdon...and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Carrollton, Dallas, Cumming, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Villa Rica, Powder Springs and Buford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH