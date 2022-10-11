About 36% of all US counties are "maternity care deserts," and the number of counties where there is limited or no access to maternity care appears to be growing, according to a new report.

The report, released Tuesday by the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes, found that between 2020 and 2022, 5% of US counties reduced maternity care access, but only 3% of counties shifted to increased access to care. Changes in the number of obstetric providers in an area were "the primary driver" for increases or decreases in access to care, according to the report.

