3 states have already reached Biden's new vaccination goal, but vaccine hesitancy may make it challenging for others

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Chattahoochee River near Whitesburg affecting Coweta, Carroll and Heard Counties. Suwanee Creek near Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County. Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. For the Chattahoochee River Basin...including Helen, Dahlonega, Cornelia , Buford, Suwanee, Buford, Suwanee, West Suwanee, Norcross, Roswell, Roswell, Morgan Falls Dam TW, Smyrna , Vinings/Sandy Springs, Vinings Cobb Parkway, Vinings Paces Ferry Road, West Atlanta, Atlanta South Cobb Drive, Fairplay, Campbellton, Snake Cr Res Tailrace, Whitesburg, Whitesburg, Frolona, Franklin, Hogansville, Franklin, West Point, Columbus, Union, Omaha...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Juliette, Griffin, East Juliette , Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Hawkinsville, Byron, Hawkinsville, Clinchfield, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Suwanee Creek near Suwanee. * Until this evening. * At 10:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at U S Highway 23 or Buford Highway. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Park off of Suwanee Creek Trail begin to flood to Martin Farm Road. This will also include areas behind the Suwanee Elementary School and the George Pierce Park. &&