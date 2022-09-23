11 dead in suspected and confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda

Ugandan Ministry of Health holds a press conference in Kampala, Uganda, on September 20 after 11 confirmed Ebola cases were reported in the country.

 Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua/Getty Images

In the last 24 hours, Uganda has recorded four confirmed cases of Ebola, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 11, the country's health ministry reported Friday in a statement.

The Ugandan Health Ministry considers a "probable case" as any person who died from suspected EVD (ebola) and had an epidemiological link to a confirmed case but was not tested and did not have lab confirmation. The ministry considers "confirmed cases" for those with positive lab results.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.