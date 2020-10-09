The Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett presenting sponsor Jackson EMC signature food tasting event may look different in 2020, but the core goals of this year’s program remain the same: to inform Gwinnett County residents about many of the best dining opportunities the county has to offer and to demonstrate some signature culinary prescience.
Since the restaurant industry was hit particularly hard during government shutdowns earlier this year, Good Taste’s participants need the support now more than ever.
Registration is free and just by registering you are eligible to receive some of the many great prizes that will be given away during the four-week show. There are also a limited number of Chef’s Package and VIP tickets.
Packages can be purchased and upgraded at GoodTasteGwinnett.com. By registering for free, you are eligible to receive prizes. Gwinnett Daily Post and Jackson EMC are giving away eight per week for the first three weeks and all the grand prizes the final week. A Chefs or VIP package-holders are eligible for prizes that are earmarked exclusively for paid ticket holders, such as a small appliance or a trip to Christmas at Gaylord's Opryland.
Table of Contents
Jackson EMC 1:41
Frida’s Mexican Cuisine 4:44
Publix Apron Cooking School 13:39
Uncle Jack’s Meat House 18:50
Proof of the Pudding 26:01
D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine and Bar 32:33
Authentic Pollo la Mexicana
Founded in November 2012 by owner Yeiny Sanchez Perdomo and Head Chef Abel Gonzalez, Frida’s is named not only to honor the great Mexican artist Frida Kahlo but also for Perdomo and Gonzalez’s daughter.
Gonzalez demonstrated how to prepare Pollo la Mexicana. He started by placing a chicken breast soaked in a signature marinade on the grill. The recipe included jalapenos, which add some intense spice to the dish. Gonzalez said that guests at Frida's who are less adventurous with regards to spice, but still want to try the dish, can request it be made less spicy.
“This is very simple, but something you can come to Frida's and get it any time you want,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez threw tomatoes into a pan to make a fresh tomato sauce. After sauteing the tomato for some time, he added onions and jalapenos.
Gonzalez mixed in his own sauce with the vegetables while the thinly-sliced chicken breast continued to cook on the grill. Once the chicken breast was fully cooked, he sliced it and added it to the pan.
After a few more minutes with everything cooking on the stove, the dish was plated and served with rice and refried beans. The plate was inserted in a heater, which Gonzalez said would enhance the dish.
“The plate always has to be hot, because it gives more power to the flavor so you can really taste it and have a hot, beautiful, incredible meal,” he said.
Beer cheese by Publix
Octoberfest is here and what goes better with the season than a beer cheese made perfectly for pretzels? The prep and cooking time takes around five minutes.
Chef L.B. with Publix Apron Cooking School walked through a simple beer cheese recipe. The beer for the base was Monday Night Brewing’s Lundi IPA. The IPA will add a slightly bitter flavor to the beer cheese, while the Boar’s Head mustard introduces some different flavorful notes.
The Dijon mustard was added to a saucepan, then some Boar’s Head cream cheese and two more types of shredded cheese: cheddar and mozzarella. The cheeses were added one at a time, not all and once. Then, the mixture began to thicken.
Finally, once the beer cheese has been cooking on high heat for a few minutes, it’s ready to taste with some “Pret-zillas” -- toast-able, beer cheese-size pretzels sold at Publix bakeries.
“You can taste each and every one of those cheeses,” host and Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriguez said after a taste test.
Behind the scenes of high-end seafood
Uncle Jack’s Meat House specializes in bringing natural, organic and sustainable ingredients to its dishes. That also means some of the freshest meats are imported for unique flavors that are rare to taste.
For example, Uncle Jack’s expo featured an imported Patagonian Sea Bass for its Miso and Soy-glaze Sea Bass dish.
Uncle Jack’s Chef Dylan Temple started by filleting an enormous sea bass by separating the skin from the meat. The 8-ounce filet is cut off off of that large, fresh fish.
Sea bass is a delicate piece of fish and is sauteed a few minutes to a flashpoint, when a little smoke is emitted from the fillet. Uncle Jack’s chefs use canola oil to prevent burning the fillet. The result is a beautiful crust.
Uncle Jack’s chefs bake the filet with the miso and soy glaze. The mixture that makes up the glaze caramelizes to the flesh of the fish after it’s been baking. A little additional glaze is added to the filet to enhance the flavor.
The sea bass is served with a quinoa and charred broccoli mix, which is ladled onto the bottom of the plate.
In addition to a new Peachtree Corners location, Uncle Jack’s Tavern is set to open on the South Lawn in Lawrenceville early in 2021.
Host a dinner party like a pro caterer
Proof of the Pudding, Atlanta catering experts that invent unique sensational culinary experiences for their clients, offered some tricks of the trade to help a home meal taste professional when hosting lots of guests.
The first key to creating an expert spread is that the quality is in the preparation. You can prep ingredients for almost any dish one day in advance. Proof of the Pudding chefs said thorough preparation prior to cooking is key to a great meal.
Next, chef Vagn Nielsen said cook something that’s simple enough for you to relax.
“Think about something that easy for you, that when your guests arrive at your house they say, ‘Wait a minute, was it not today I was supposed to be here?’ Because you’re so relaxed,” Nielsen said.
During his demonstration, Nielsen presented several do-it-from-home dishes. Nielsen utilized a plastic wrapper and a cake ring to make a mold for containing black rice and salmon salad. Once the mold is removed, it maintains an appealing, elegant circular shape. He said it’s an easy appetizer to prepare in advance of a dinner party.
Nielsen also exhibited a simple chicken dish with roasted vegetables which he cooked halfway and refrigerated. The idea is that with the meal half-cooked, it makes more time for mingling with guests instead of spending hours slaving over a meal.
Nielsen practiced the same preparatory technique with a seafood platter with mahi as the main dish.
“When I cook at home, I work like I’m trying to cook for 200 people,” he said. “I set it up organized, I line it all up like soldiers in a straight line because that’s the way you get it to work for you.”
D’Floridian brings a taste of Cuba
D’Floridian in Lawrenceville offers an array of tropical dishes and handcrafted cocktails. During the Good Taste Expo, the restaurant’s churrasco steak was on display.
Part of the unique flavor of the steak is thanks to D’Floridia’s Cuban seasoning techniques.
“When they send the meat to us, it’s just clean and then we do our magic,” said owner Jamie Ochoa.
The dish is served with a side with fried plantains. The steak is plated with white rice and black beans. The steak is topped with chimichurri sauce.
D’Floridian goes for a bold flavor mixed with home-made charm. The black bean recipe is one from Ochoa’s grandmother.
Want more from Good Taste?
There are three more days of Good Taste Gwinnett on the calendar. Sign up at GoodTasteGwinnett.com for a Chef’s or VIP package and be entered to win prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.