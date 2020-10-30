The Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett presenting sponsor Jackson EMC presented their final week of virtual cooking expos on Thursday.
Aurora Theatre co-founder and artistic director Anthony Rodriguez hosted the final edition of the virtual event that featured more culinary tips, cooking demonstrations and catering ideas from dining establishments in Gwinnett County.
"It's been fun and we've gotten to taste and experience some of the best local restaurants in and around Gwinnett County," Rodriguez said.
Good Taste Gwinnett's virtual event boasted approximately three hours of culinary content and entertainment. The expo, which is Gwinnett Daily Post’s signature culinary event, is keeping the core goals of this year’s program the same despite being totally virtual this year. Good Taste aims to inform Gwinnett County residents about many of the best dining opportunities the county has to offer and to demonstrate some signature culinary prescience.
Gwinnett Daily Post and Jackson EMC announced eight prize-winners per week for the first three weeks and all the grand prizes the final week.
Rodriguez also announced that the next edition of Good Taste Gwinnett is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2021 in Infinite Energy Center. It is expected to be the live version that will feature tastings and vendors.
Table of Contents
D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine and Bar: 3:57; 17:13
Publix Apron’s Cooking School: 9:27
Proof of the Pudding: 22:06
Behind the D’Floridian bar
The menu at D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine and Bar in downtown Lawrenceville is rich in authentic Cuban culture, based on the previous three episodes.
The food menu isn't the only thing that evokes Cuban flavor: the bar does too. In the virtual finale of Good Taste Gwinnett, Diana Camacho provided a peek behind the bar and demonstrated a signature cocktail: The D’Floridian.
“It’s our most popular drink,” she said.
The D’Floridian is a variation of a margarita. It started with approximately 2 ounces of tequila, followed by orange liquor and fresh lime juice. Before it’s mixed, Camacho added a splash of agave.
She added lime juice and salt to the rim of the glass, then about 1.5 ounces of Grand Marnier to the bottom of the glass. Camacho mixed the drink and poured it into the glass. The mixture slowly diffused into the Grand Marnier. The finished cocktail seemed to fade from cloudy white to brown.
It was garnished with a slice of lime.
D’Floridian also serves homemade desserts, such as guava cheesecake. It’s served with guava sauce and garnished with whipped cream and a couple of mint leaves.
D’Floridian’s desserts pair excellently with coffee.
Caesar dressing from scratch
Chef LB returned in the Good Taste Gwinnett finale with a unique twist on a wedge salad.
Chef LB made caesar dressing from scratch, starting with anchovy paste.
“We do this in kid classes especially,” Chef LB said. “I find a kid who’s the squirmiest to put the anchovy paste in, and all of them don’t want to eat it. But the first person who tastes it says, ‘That is fantastic.’”
Chef LB added dijon mustard to create a dressing mixture, followed by a few dashes of Tabasco sauce, Worcheshire sauce and honey. Chef LB prefers to add uncut and fresh herbs, oregano and basil. He pulsed the mixture with a hand blender before adding extra virgin olive oil.
Chef LB continued to pulse and add oil until the mixture was emulsified. The jar he used to mix his dressing is particularly useful.
“What’s nice about a mason jar is they have measurements on the side, so you can see when you get to half a cup,” he said.
He drizzled the new dressing on a quartered head of lettuce, added hard-boiled eggs and Parmesan crisps (found in the Publix deli section).
Proof of the Pudding's creative cocktails
For the final entertainment demonstration of the virtual event, Proof of the Pudding Chef Vagn Nielsen and Area Director Stephanie Hansard showed patrons how to get their party started with presentation tips for in-home bars and cocktail stations.
“I’d like to give you ideas of ways to put together a beverage part of your evening and have it easier when they arrive so you can enjoy yourself,” Hansard said.
Nielsen showed how any drink, not just a cocktail, can be made elegant with molded ice cubes. He used a rubber mold to freeze spherical ice cubes for drinks or ice water. He even formed ice cubes with fruit in them to infuse in to ice water. He said the best thing about large ice cubes is that they melt slower and down water down cocktails as rapidly.
Hansard said, when it comes to cocktail hour, she likes the idea of having drinks prepared in advance so that making the drink is very simple when they arrive to a party. Nielsen’s orange-infused ice cubes inspired Hansard to whip up some blood-orange lemonade in a tall beverage dispenser.
The mixture was not spiked, she said, to provide people options. The drink could go with vodka, bourbon or gin. Not to mention, it’s delicious on its own.
She scooped a strawberry and blood-orange ice cube into a scotch glass and poured in the blood-orange lemonade mixer through the spout of her dispenser. The mixture is homemade lemon syrup, freshly-squeezed blood orange juice and freshly-squeezed lemon. Hansard used a cucumber peel on a toothpick as a fresh garnish for the drink.
The second drink she demonstrated was variation of an Aperol spritz. The drink was three parts champagne, two parts Aperol and one part soda water. She garnished it with a blood orange slice.
Highlights from previous episodes of the virtual event
The final episode recapped some highlights from the previous three episodes of Good Taste Gwinnett.
“I hope you’ve enjoyed yourselves, like I have,” Rodriguez said. “And occasionally had a drink, when I did.”
Good Taste Gwinnett featured Frida’s Mexican Cuisine twice in four weeks. Frida’s showcased Pollo la Mexicana and a signature skirt steak.
Chef LB from Publix Apron Cooking school started Good Taste Gwinnett with a homemade beer cheese recipe with Publix Pret-Zillas. Publix presented a new recipe each week during Good Taste Gwinnett.
Uncle Jack’s Chef Dylan Temple demonstrated the preparation of a freshly flown-in Patagonian Sea Bass Filet in the restaurant’s first exhibition. The second demo was a spinach pasta dish.
Chef Nielsen from Proof of the Pudding gave presentation tips for dinner parties, as well as decorating tips in subsequent episodes.
D’Floridian owner Jaime Ochoa showed off a mouth-watering steak, topped with chimichurri sauce and served with plantains and rice.
Rico’s World Kitchen appeared in one episode with a simple yet visually appealing and delicious pasta carbonara recipe.
Want to catch up on Good Taste or to catch up on anything you missed?
All of this year's virtual Good Taste Gwinnett episodes are available to replay at GwinnettDailyPost.com and GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
