Wednesday.jpeg

Ambitious spider trying to catch everything that passes through my yard.

 Photo submitted by Gwinnett Daily Post reader dr.hood57@gmail.com

WORD OF THE DAY

Uliginous [yoo-lij-uh-nuh s] (adjective) growing in swamps or muddy places.

FILM FACTS

In "The Avengers," what object did Loki possesses that the Avengers team was desperate to recover?

A. The Tesseract

B. The Ark of the Covenant

C. The Glowstick of Destiny

D. Pieces of Kryptonite

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

85: Women purchase 85% of all Valentine's Day cards.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 7, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes California governor.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Oct. 7: Talent manager Simon Cowell (61)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt." - Mark Twain

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. The Tesseract

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.