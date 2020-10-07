WORD OF THE DAY
Uliginous [yoo-lij-uh-nuh s] (adjective) growing in swamps or muddy places.
FILM FACTS
In "The Avengers," what object did Loki possesses that the Avengers team was desperate to recover?
A. The Tesseract
B. The Ark of the Covenant
C. The Glowstick of Destiny
D. Pieces of Kryptonite
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
85: Women purchase 85% of all Valentine's Day cards.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 7, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes California governor.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 7: Talent manager Simon Cowell (61)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt." - Mark Twain
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. The Tesseract
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.