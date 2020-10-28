morning ritual.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Abat-jour [ah-bah-zhoo r] (noun) a device, as a skylight or reflector, for diverting light into a building.

TV TRIVIA

In "Home Improvement," what is the show that Tim Taylor hosts?

A. "Quiz Time"

B. "My Three Sons"

C. "Home Improvement"

D. "Tool Time"

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

10: In the U.S., more than 10% of lottery prizes go unclaimed.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Oct. 28, 1965: Construction is completed on the Gateway Arch, a 630-foot-high parabola of stainless steel marking the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial on the waterfront of St. Louis.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Entrepreneur Bill Gates (65)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Life is the art of drawing without an eraser." - John W. Gardner

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. "Tool Time"

