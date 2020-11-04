morning news.jpg
Baboonery [ba-boo-nuh-ree] (noun) an uncouth, ridiculous or brutish condition, attitude or action.

In "Jaws," what species of shark is Jaws?

A. Great white

B. Tiger shark

C. Hammerhead

D. Whale shark

10: More than 10% of the world's salt is used to de-ice American roads.

Nov. 4, 2008: Sen. Barack Obama, of Illinois, defeats Sen. John McCain, of Arizona, to become the 44th U.S. president, and the first African-American elected to the White House.

Movie actor Matthew McConaughey (51)

"Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey." - Lord Byron

A. Great white

