WORD OF THE DAY

Actinoid [ak-tuh-noid] (adjective) raylike; radiate.

TV TRIVIA

In "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!," what color is Fred's ascot?

A. Blue

B. Orange

C. White

D. Black

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

120: At 120 mph, a Formula One car generates so much downforce that it can drive upside down on the roof of a tunnel.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 25, 1783: Nearly three months after the Treaty of Paris was signed, ending the American Revolution, the last British soldiers withdraw from New York City, their last military position in the United States.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Christina Applegate (49)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Real riches are the riches possessed inside." - B. C. Forbes

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Orange

