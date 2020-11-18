WORD OF THE DAY
Paleoecology [pey-lee-oh-i-kol-uh-jee] (noun) the branch of ecology dealing with the relations and interactions between ancient life forms and their environment.
FILM FACTS
In "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," which football team had their Mascot stolen?
A. Philadelphia Eagles
B. Miami Dolphins
C. Chicago Bears
D. Carolina Panthers
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20 million: More than 20 million meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 18, 1978: Peoples Temple founder Jim Jones leads hundreds of his followers in a mass murder-suicide at their agricultural commune in a remote part of the South American nation of Guyana.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Baseball player David Ortíz (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You always admire what you really don't understand." - Blaise Pascal
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Miami Dolphins
