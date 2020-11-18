Thankgiving cookbook.jpg

Access this year's Thanksgiving Classics exclusively in today's e-edition.

WORD OF THE DAY

Paleoecology [pey-lee-oh-i-kol-uh-jee] (noun) the branch of ecology dealing with the relations and interactions between ancient life forms and their environment.

FILM FACTS

In "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," which football team had their Mascot stolen?

A. Philadelphia Eagles

B. Miami Dolphins

C. Chicago Bears

D. Carolina Panthers

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

20 million: More than 20 million meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere every day.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 18, 1978: Peoples Temple founder Jim Jones leads hundreds of his followers in a mass murder-suicide at their agricultural commune in a remote part of the South American nation of Guyana.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Baseball player David Ortíz (45)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You always admire what you really don't understand." - Blaise Pascal

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Miami Dolphins

