WORD OF THE DAY

Abdominous [ab-dom-uh-nuh s] (adjective) having a large belly; potbellied.

TV TRIVIA

In "All in the Family," what celebrity made a guest appearance to pick up his briefcase?

A. Larry Hagman

B. Sean Connery

C. Burt Reynolds

D. Sammy Davis Jr.

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

100: A sneeze can travel as fast as 100 mph.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 11, 1918: At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I ends.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Leonardo DiCaprio (46)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." - Phyllis Diller

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Sammy Davis Jr.

