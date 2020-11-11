WORD OF THE DAY
Abdominous [ab-dom-uh-nuh s] (adjective) having a large belly; potbellied.
TV TRIVIA
In "All in the Family," what celebrity made a guest appearance to pick up his briefcase?
A. Larry Hagman
B. Sean Connery
C. Burt Reynolds
D. Sammy Davis Jr.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: A sneeze can travel as fast as 100 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 11, 1918: At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I ends.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Leonardo DiCaprio (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A smile is a curve that sets everything straight." - Phyllis Diller
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Sammy Davis Jr.
