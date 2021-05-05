WORD OF THE DAY
Gallimaufry [gal-uh-maw-free] (noun) (chiefly literary) 1. a hodgepodge; jumble; confused medley; 2. a ragout or hash.
FILM FACTS
In "Wayne's World," Garth, at one point, wears a T-shirt with what band on it?
A. Metallica
B. Queensryche
C. Alice Cooper
D. Van Halen
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
16: Mantis shrimp are thought to have the most complex eyes in the animal kingdom. Compared to the three types of photoreceptor cells that humans possess in their eyes, the eyes of a mantis shrimp have between 12 and 16 types of photoreceptors cells.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 5, 1961: From Cape Canaveral, Florida, Navy Commander Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. is launched into space aboard the Freedom 7 space capsule, becoming the first American astronaut to travel into space.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Adele (33)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Sweet mercy is nobility's true badge." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Van Halen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.