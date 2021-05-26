WORD OF THE DAY
Abatis [ab-uh-tee, -tis, uh-bat-ee, uh-bat-is] (noun) 1. an obstacle or barricade of trees with bent or sharpened branches directed toward an enemy; 2. a barbed wire entanglement used as an obstacle or barricade against an enemy.
FILM FACTS
In "Spirited Away," Haku is a boy who turns into what?
A. Shark
B. Boy
C. Dragon
D. Tiger
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2.5: While about 70% of the world is covered by water, only 2.5% of it is fresh. The rest is saline and ocean-based.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 26, 1897: The first copies of the classic vampire novel "Dracula," by Irish writer Bram Stoker, appear in London bookshops.
POLL: What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Stevie Nicks (73)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"There is only one real deprivation... and that is not to be able to give one's gifts to those one loves most." - May Sarton
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Dragon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.