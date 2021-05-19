WORD OF THE DAY
Uranography [yoo r-uh-nog-ruh-fee] (noun) the branch of astronomy concerned with the description and mapping of the heavens, and especially of the fixed stars.
TV TRIVIA
On "Bob's Burgers," which of Bob's three kids is the oldest?
A. Tina
B. Tammy
C. Ollie
D. Rudy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2,000: An adult heart pumps about 1,500-2,000 gallons of blood daily.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 19, 1935: T.E. Lawrence, known to the world as Lawrence of Arabia, dies as a retired Royal Air Force mechanic living under an assumed name. The war hero, author and archaeological scholar succumbed to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident six days before.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Sam Smith (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The Soul is the voice of the body's interests." - George Santayana
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Tina
