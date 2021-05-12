WORD OF THE DAY
Nainsook [neyn-soo k, nan-] (noun) a fine, soft-finished cotton fabric, usually white, used for lingerie and infants' wear.
In "Galaxy Quest," what was the hated line that always made Alexander Dane/Dr. Lazarus snap at his fans?
A. "Never give up, never surrender!"
B. "By Grabthar's Hammer, you shall be avenged!"
C. "I was an actor once."
D. "Captain Taggart has saved us!"
30,000: The North American porcupine can have more than 30,000 quills on its body.
May 12, 1932: The body of aviation hero Charles Lindbergh's baby is found, more than two months after he was kidnapped from his family's Hopewell, New Jersey, mansion.
Skateboarder Tony Hawk (53)
"People change and forget to tell each other." - Lillian Hellman
B. "By Grabthar's Hammer, you shall be avenged!"
