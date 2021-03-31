WORD OF THE DAY
Yttrium [ih-tree-uh m] (noun) a rare trivalent metallic element, found in gadolinite and other minerals. Symbol: Y; atomic weight: 88.905; atomic number: 39; specific gravity: 4.47.
TV TRIVIA
On "American Dad," what does Stan Smith do for a living?
A. Mall cop
B. FBI agent
C. Meter maid
D. CIA agent
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
8: Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 8% larger than the planet Mercury.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 31, 1889: The Eiffel Tower is dedicated in Paris in a ceremony presided over by Gustave Eiffel, the tower's designer, and attended by French Prime Minister Pierre Tirard, a handful of other dignitaries and 200 construction workers.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Ewan McGregor (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To hold a pen is to be at war." - Voltaire
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. CIA agent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.