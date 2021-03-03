WORD OF THE DAY
Youngberry [yuhng-ber-ee, -buh-ree] (noun) a blackberry that is a cultivated variety of Rubus ursinus of the southwestern U.S.
TV TRIVIA
On "Everybody Loves Raymond," what is Robert's occupation?
A. Police officer
B. Army soldier
C. Fireman
D. Bull rider
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: The length of a dream can vary; they may last for a few seconds, or about 20-30 minutes.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 3, 1887: Anne Sullivan begins teaching 6-year-old Helen Keller, who lost her sight and hearing after a severe illness at the age of 19 months.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Camila Cabello (24)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love is a sacred reserve of energy; it is like the blood of spiritual evolution." - Pierre Teilhard de Chardin
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Police officer
