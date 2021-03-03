morning ritual.TIF
Youngberry [yuhng-ber-ee, -buh-ree] (noun) a blackberry that is a cultivated variety of Rubus ursinus of the southwestern U.S.

On "Everybody Loves Raymond," what is Robert's occupation?

A. Police officer

B. Army soldier

C. Fireman

D. Bull rider

20: The length of a dream can vary; they may last for a few seconds, or about 20-30 minutes.

March 3, 1887: Anne Sullivan begins teaching 6-year-old Helen Keller, who lost her sight and hearing after a severe illness at the age of 19 months.

Pop singer Camila Cabello (24)

"Love is a sacred reserve of energy; it is like the blood of spiritual evolution." - Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

A. Police officer

