WORD OF THE DAY
Qualificator [kwol-uh-fi-key-ter] (noun) (in an ecclesiastical court) an officer charged with examining cases and preparing them for trial.
FILM FACTS
In "Holes," when Stanley had to dig the holes 5 feet deep and 5 feet wide, what did Mr. Sir say was his tool to measure the holes?
A. His height
B. His arms
C. His yard stick
D. His shovel
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,400: The Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system, stretches over 1,400 miles (2,300 km)
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 24, 1989: One of the worst oil spills in U.S. territory begins when the supertanker Exxon Valdez, owned and operated by the Exxon Corporation, runs aground on a reef in Prince William Sound in southern Alaska.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Peyton Manning (45)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To live is to think." - Marcus Tullius Cicero
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. His shovel
