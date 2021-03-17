You have permission to edit this article.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Majority of north Georgia and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Good morning! It's Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Good morning! It's Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Jocktelegor [jok-tuh-leg] (noun) a large clasp knife or pocketknife; jackknife.

On "The Lone Ranger," what is the name of the Lone Ranger's arch enemy?

A. Butch Cavendish

B. Moriarty

C. Butch Cassidy

D. The outlaw Josey Wales

330,000: A blue whale can weigh up to 330,000 pounds.

March 16, 461: St. Patrick, Christian missionary, bishop and apostle of Ireland, dies at Saul, Downpatrick, Ireland.

Movie actor Rob Lowe (57)

"The art of writing is the art of discovering what you believe." - Gustave Flaubert

A. Butch Cavendish

