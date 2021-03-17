Good morning! It's Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!
WORD OF THE DAY
Jocktelegor [jok-tuh-leg] (noun) a large clasp knife or pocketknife; jackknife.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Lone Ranger," what is the name of the Lone Ranger's arch enemy?
A. Butch Cavendish
B. Moriarty
C. Butch Cassidy
D. The outlaw Josey Wales
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
330,000: A blue whale can weigh up to 330,000 pounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 16, 461: St. Patrick, Christian missionary, bishop and apostle of Ireland, dies at Saul, Downpatrick, Ireland.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Rob Lowe (57)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The art of writing is the art of discovering what you believe." - Gustave Flaubert
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Butch Cavendish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.