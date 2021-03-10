WORD OF THE DAY
Camisado [kam-uh-sey-doh, -sah-] (noun) a military attack made at night.
FILM FACTS
In "The Nightmare Before Christmas," what is the name of Jack's dog?
A. Spot
B. Zero
C. Bones
D. Six
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2.2 million: Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 10, 1959, Tibetans band together in revolt, surrounding the summer palace of the Dalai Lama in defiance of Chinese occupation forces.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Carrie Underwood (38)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Time passes irrevocably." - Virgil
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Zero
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.