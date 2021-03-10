LadyBugFlowerHC1607_source.tif
WORD OF THE DAY

Camisado [kam-uh-sey-doh, -sah-] (noun) a military attack made at night.

FILM FACTS

Best value public colleges in America

In "The Nightmare Before Christmas," what is the name of Jack's dog?

A. Spot

B. Zero

C. Bones

D. Six

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

2.2 million: Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 10, 1959, Tibetans band together in revolt, surrounding the summer palace of the Dalai Lama in defiance of Chinese occupation forces.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Country singer Carrie Underwood (38)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Time passes irrevocably." - Virgil

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Zero

POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?

This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?

You voted:

