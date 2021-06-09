morning coffee 2.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Qiviut [kee-vee-uh t, -oot] (noun) the soft, dense, light-brown woolly undercoat of the musk ox, used in making fabrics.

FILM FACTS

In "Spaceballs," what was Lord Helmet doing privately in his room that he didn't want anyone to see?

A. He was watching "Spaceballs"

B. He was playing with dolls

C. He was going to the bathroom

D. He was looking at a picture of Princess Vespa

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

43: The oldest goldfish ever recorded was 43 years old.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 9, 1973: With a victory at the Belmont Stakes, Secretariat becomes the first horse since Citation in 1948 to win America's Triple Crown - the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Actress Natalie Portman (40)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It is an ironic habit of human beings to run faster when we have lost our way." - Rollo May

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. He was playing with dolls

Tags

