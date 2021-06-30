WORD OF THE DAY
Karst[ kahrst] (noun) (geology) an area of limestone terrane characterized by sinks, ravines and underground streams.
TV TRIVIA
On "Magnum P.I.," what is the name of the famous writer that owns the estate on which Magnum lives?
A. R.J. Masters
B. Robin Masters
C. Truman Capote
D. Johnathan Higgins
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
6.6 billion: Revenue from Las Vegas Strip casinos was about $6.6 billion in 2018.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 30, 1859: Jean Francois Gravelet, a Frenchman known professionally as Charles Blondin, becomes the first daredevil to walk across Niagara Falls on a tightrope.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Swimmer Michael Phelps (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A person will sometimes devote all his life to the development of one part of his body - the wishbone." - Robert Frost
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Robin Masters
